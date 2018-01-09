Grovetown Councilwoman Fisher files complaint against Mayor Gary Jones

GROVETOWN (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 is learning more about a Grovetown City Councilwoman’s complaint filed with the Georgia Department of Law against Mayor Gary Jones.

The formal complaint was filed in December by Councilwoman Deborah Fisher.

It accuses Mayor Gary Jones of violating the states Open Meeting Act.

Some of the accusations include breaking the lease with the Lions Club in Grovetown without consulting city council, having secret closed door meetings and giving the city attorney authority to change ordinances without consulting city council.

The city’s attorney responded to the complaint stating that Fisher’s complaint wholly without merit and that Fisher provides no credible evidence or specific facts supporting a city violation of the open meetings act.

When we asked Fisher about the complaint, she had no comment.

You can read the full complaint HERE.

You can read the full response HERE.