Man dies when he returns to burning condo to save wife

WJBF Staff Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A man has died after he ran back into a burning condominium in South Carolina to awaken his sleeping wife.

Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins told news outlets a woman said her husband came back into the condo Saturday morning and woke her so she could get out safely.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said 70-year-old Harold Morse was overcome by the smoke and died.

Jenkins said Morse’s wife told him her husband had gotten out of the building but returned for her.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Forest Acres Police Department.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s