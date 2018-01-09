Movement on saving historic Trinity CME Church

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) There appears to be movement when it comes to the fate of a Historic African American Church in Augusta

Atlanta Gas light has been attempting to demolish Trinity CME, Church on Eight Street, for years in order to get to decades old contamination underneath.

The 130 year old Church is said to be the birthplace of the CME denomination.

Now the Canal Authority is seeking city assistance to secure a 20 thousand dollar state grant to develop a preservation plan for the building.

“Photographs for documentation purposes of what it looks like today, do measured drawings of all the rooms interior of the building and exteriors as well so we have a public record for ever of the church at that location,” said Dayton Sherrouse, Canal Authority Executive Director.

Meanwhile Newschannel 6 has discovered building moving equipment from the company “Hercules House Moving” out of Atlanta, on the property.

We called the company and spoke to the owner who says he’s getting permits to move the historic church, across the street, a job he says will take five months.

The canal authority, city officials and Atlanta Gas Light company all say they could not confirm this is the plan.

We’ll keep you posted.