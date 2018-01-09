(WSPA) – January 9th is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day or (L.E.A.D).

According to nationalcops.org, it’s a chance to show law enforcement officers appreciation and recognize the difficulties of their career and public service.

There are ways you’re encouraged to observe the day including, wearing blue clothing, sending cards of support to local law enforcement and thanking officers when you see them.

There’s also an image you’re encouraged to download and use as your profile picture on Facebook.