AIKEN (WJBF) – A new pension plan was adopted for Aiken City employees and it’s going to save taxpayers millions of dollars.

City leaders revisited the former benefits package after learning that if changes weren’t made it would have to draw money from public safety and other city services to pay employees.

The new contribution plan will apply to employees hired on or after July 1st of this year.

Council also approved changing the name of the package to the City of Aiken Pension Plan.