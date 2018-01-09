South Carolina legislative session to address Failed nuclear plant

By Published: Updated:

AIKEN, SC (WJBF)-  Lawmakers will return for the 2018 legislative session to discuss several issues including ethics reform and the  treatment of historical monuments on public grounds. State representative Ronnie Young, who was elected in May to fill the vacant seat of former Rep. Chris Corley, says a top priority will be the failed multi-billion dollar nuclear project.

“I know that one of the first priorities is the nuclear debacle with V.C. Summers and trying to correct that and get the ratepayers interest at heart.” Young said.

Young says he’s unsure of where the committee is with that process. So far six bills have already passed and work has started on bills to address the V.C. Summer project. The 2018 legislative session will officially begin at noon on Tuesday.

 

