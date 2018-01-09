Suspect arrested after shooting at Aiken gas station

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – One man is behind bars in connection with an afternoon shooting in Aiken.

Leo Orlando Byrd is facing charges of Attempted Murder, Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol and Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime.

The incident happened at the Horizon Gas Station on York Street NE just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The Aiken Department of Public Safety was called in reference to a black man shooting at a vehicle in the parking lot.

After arriving, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses, officers determined that it was two suspects shooting at each other.

Investigators then arrested Byrd shortly after.

The second suspect has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.