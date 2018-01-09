The top 5 steamiest movie scenes of all time

Anybody who’s ever seen the Arnold Schwarzenegger masterpiece “Conan the Barbarian” remembers that one scene with Conan and the witch/vampire.

You know the one. It went a little something like this: Man enters witch’s cave (apologies for the obvious metaphor, but blame the filmmakers for that one). Witch speaks of man’s destiny. Man and witch have hot, barbarian sex. Witch tries to kill man. Man throws witch into fire. Witch is no more.

This no-frills cinematic sex gem is enough to make even a bad boy blush, but wait until you peek at our top five picks for the steamiest movie scenes ever.

We have compiled the hottest, most intriguing love scenes for your contemplation. If you are wondering what the criteria are for selecting a top five for steamy love scenes it is this: if it makes us hot, it’s considered. If people cannot seem to quit talking about it years later AND it makes us hot … voila — it makes the list.

It’s a dirty job, but someone had to select the top five. Here are ours …

No. 5: “Bound” – Gina Gershon and Jennifer Tilly

In the movie “Bound,” Gina Gershon plays Corky, a newly paroled ex-convict who tries to earn her keep on the outside by doing maintenance for an apartment building.

In the hallways she meets Violet — played by Jennifer Tilly — and her live-in mobster boyfriend. After the boyfriend leaves, Violet coyly begs Corky to retrieve something from her drain (like that line’s never been used before).

After Corky finishes, Violet admits it was all a ruse to get closer to Corky and tries to seduce her. The seduction happens pretty early in the movie and leaves audiences begging for more. Violet eventually screws over her sleazy boyfriend, but not before she and Corky have a sexy go at it first.

Spontaneous lesbian sex is steamy, but dominance and submission is where it’s at, as our next selection shows us …

No. 4: “Secretary” – James Spader and Maggie Gyllenhaal

The hot love in “Secretary” revolves around the sadomasochistic relationship that develops between a newly hired secretary and her boss.

The boss-man (James Spader) realizes that the secretary (Maggie Gyllenhaal) was once in the insane asylum for doing harm to herself and orders her never to do it again. We soon come to realize however, that he is actually turned on by her submissive manner — as is she by his dominant one.

Some feel the famous spanking scene in the boss’s office is the hottest of all, but the final love scene where they engage in S&M/wedding-night-type sex is too good to be counted out.

Rather than depicting commitment as a turn-off in this film, this once-taboo choice is shown as an acceptable lifestyle and it leaves us hungering for more.

S&M is hot, but cheating is rapturous, as our next two steamy actors display …

No. 3: “Unfaithful” – Diane Lane and Oliver Martinez

Connie Sumner’s (Diane Lane) life appears to be perfect for all intents and purposes while married to her adoring husband played by Richard Gere in the movie “Unfaithful.”

Her world turns upside down, however, after she happens upon a hot Frenchman who offers to “help” her after she f injures her knees during a minor fall. Initially she rejects his advances, but eventually finds an excuse to visit him again, and a torrid extra-marital affair ensues.

The two have passionate first-time-cheating sex, and the Frenchman asks her to slap him around a little. They later outdo themselves and heat up the screen in a quite memorable scene in the hallway of his apartment building after she tries to end it. It does not end well, but the sex is undeniably terrific.

And though the cheating is blissfully steamy, savage sex is forbidden and undeniable, as we’ll see next …

No. 2: “The Blue Lagoon” – Brooke Shields and Christopher Atkins

Take two innocent children of the Victorian era and maroon them in a tropical paradise and you have the makings of an irresistible potential for steamy onscreen bliss.

Cousins Richard (Christopher Atkins) and Emmeline Lestrange (Brooke Shields), survive a shipwreck in the South Pacific and somehow manage to thrive in their private paradise in “The Blue Lagoon.” Time reveals them to be two very attractive teenagers who spend their days scarcely clad while fishing, swimming and diving for pearls.

This voyeuristic portrayal captures their lack of understanding over the sexual impulses they begin to have toward one another. They eventually give in to their animalistic desires and all of it unfolds right before our eyes as the pair swim naked into shore. There they have sex for the first time and it is somehow innocent yet taboo; forbidden, yet natural.

Many were stunned at the use of such young people for material so risque, but none could avert their eyes in view of the consumption of this forbidden young fruit.

Innocence is bliss but sexual healing beats all, as our No. 1 scene illustrates …

No. 1: “Monster’s Ball” – Halle Berry and Billy Bob Thornton

In “Monster’s Ball,” Halle Berry plays a woman who has experienced the death of her husband by execution and also the recent accidental death of her young son.

She comes to meet Billy Bob Thornton’s character, who makes an unlikely companion for her as he is the man who actually performed her husband’s execution.

The two are of different racial identities and both seem to struggle with just trying to get by in the world, emotionally speaking. They are desperate for a human connection when they somehow end up all over each other in what has been described as one of the most raw and animalistic love scenes of all time.

Berry received an Oscar for her performance. Some people were confused by the steamy scene and thought the actors were actually having real sex. Now that’s a sign of a good sex scene.

If loving in real life were half as good as this Hollywood sex, it is hard to imagine people would do little else.