Aiken County school leaders consider rezoning parts of district, experts say reassignment could impact property value

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Redrawing school zones in Aiken County is one option the Board of Education is considering to relieve crowded schools.

If you live at Trolley Run Station you’re zoned for Area 3 schools – Byrd Elementary, Leavelle McCampbell Middle and Midland Valley High. All schools that are at or near full capacity.

It has been suggested to the Board of Education to rezone the entire neighborhood, which would take some pressure off those 3 schools.

“Rezoning can impact, both positively and negatively,” Coldwell Banker Broker Associate KT Ruthven told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

If approved, starting the fall of 2018 Trolley Run Station would become part of Area 1 schools – Aiken Elementary, Schofield Middle and Aiken High Starting this fall.

School records show 37 kids that live at Trolley Run have transferred and already attend Area 1 schools.

14 high school students (12 at Aiken High)

3 middle school students (Schofield Middle)

20 elementary school students (7 at Aiken Elementary)

Broker Associate KT Ruthven says when it comes to selling and buying homes, school zones do play a role in property value.

“Better education is everyone’s goal, everyone’s in favor of that,” Ruthven told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “So, an area that is zoned for a school that’s a little bit better than some of the others, would obviously impact that positively.”

Ruthven urges homeowners to be involved in discussions about rezoning.

While school leaders haven’t specifically surveyed Trolley Run parents, the community was invited to submit their feedback during a series of town hall meetings.

Still, homeowner Judith Gast says she’s not sure how the proposed reassignment would have any impact on her property values.

“I kind of do trust the school officials to try understand what they need to do,” Gast said.

There is grandfathering option, which means if you have a student at a school they can stay at that school until they complete the last grade offered in that building.

However parents who chose to go this route have to provide their own transportation.

The board is set to vote on the recommendations at the next meeting on Tues., Jan. 23, 2018.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.