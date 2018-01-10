Augusta Roundabout work kicking off this year

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) 2018 will be the year of road construction going in circles in Augusta

Construction is finally underway on -two long planed roundabouts downtown

They’re on Twiggs street and another nearby on James Brown Boulevard.

And work -should- finally begin this year on the round-about at Aumond Road, and Wheeler Road.

This work was scheduled to begin after Masters last year, but now is scheduled to start after this year’s tournament.

“That’s the plan the commission has already awarded the contract it is now to the contractor and we are executing the contract so we should have everything in place in place before the Masters starts so we can go full bore construction after that,” says Engineering Department Director Hameed Malik.

Engineers say Other Roundabouts expected to be under constructed this year are

Druid Park at Laney Walker Boulevard, and North Leg at Milledgeville Road.