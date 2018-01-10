Box office opens for the first game at new SRP Park

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- The Augusta GreenJackets have announced the first ticketed event to be held at the new SRP Park in North Augusta. Clemson University will play against the University of Georgia on April 10th. Individual tickets go on sale at Wednesday at 10 am. Team President Jeff Eisman says that anticipation is growing for the first game.

“It’s the first event that we’ll ever have at SRP Park the first public ticketed event and by the looks of it it’s a guaranteed grand slam we’re anticipating a sell out. It can happen as early as 10 am we can sell out the game completely.” Eisman said.

The game will be held annually at SRP Park. So far construction on the new stadium is about 80 percent complete and will be open in time for the first game.

“We haven’t made a lot of contingency plans to be back in here. There is an opportunity the team may end up taking some practices here just as they’re finishing up the finishing touches on SRP park, but other than that we do not anticipate that we’ll be playing any baseball here at Lake Olmstead.” Eisman told NewsChannel 6.

The first game of the season for the Augusta GreenJackets will be held on April 12th.

To purchase tickets and to see a view of the new stadium visit http://www.greenjackets2018.com