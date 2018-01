NORTH AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The toxicology results are back in the case of the death of Shannon Baskin.

We’ve learned the report reveals Baskin died from a drug overdose.

There were no signs of foul play prompting investigators to conduct a toxicology test.

As we first told you Baskin was found dead in a North Augusta apartment back in December.

Casi Lynne Sommers was arrested because she was the last person seen in Baskin’s car.

Count on NewsChannel 6 for the latest details as they become available.