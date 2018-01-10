Councilwoman Fisher’s complaint against Mayor Gary Jones dismissed

GROVETOWN (WJBF) – The Grovetown City Administrator tells NewsChannel 6 that Councilwoman Deborah Fisher’s complaint against Mayor Gary Jones has been dismissed.

The formal complaint, filed in December, accuses Mayor Jones of violating the states Open Meeting Act.

Some of the accusations included breaking the lease with the Lions Club in Grovetown without consulting city council, having secret closed door meetings and giving the city attorney authority to change ordinances without consulting city council.

