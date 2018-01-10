Grovetown High School student killed in fatal accident on Old Louisville Road

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:

GROVETOWN (WJBF) – A young woman is dead after a fatal accident in Grovetown this morning.

The accident happened shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday on Old Louisville Road at Spring Creek Road.

According to officials, the victim has been identified as 17-year-old Shaylin Foster.

Investigators say that her 2007 Honda Civic ran off the road and over corrected, causing the car to go sideways into oncoming traffic before getting t-boned by a 2016 Ford Mustang.

No word on the condition of the driver of the Mustang.

