Historic Church will be moved not demolished

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) Tony Negron is a bit of a history buff and we found him taking pictures of the historic Trinity CME Church, something he doesn’t want to see lost to the ages

“Lots of history here, all history all of Augusta is all history and to tear something down like this it would be such a shame,” he said.

But that’s been facing the vacant church for about twenty years Atlanta Gas Light bought in the 90’s so it could clean up soil contamination underneath.

There was talk of tearing it down and I would hate to see it go,” said Negron.

There are workers on the property right now, and heavy equipment, but this isn’t demolition crew.

“We’ve already been warning people we’re not tearing it down I promise,” says John Landers of Hercules House Movers INC.

After years of its future in doubt the old Trinity CME church is getting out the wrecking balls way.

After crews take down the newer additions the 130 year old church is going to be jacked up and rolled off its current site and across Taylor Street to its new location.

“So my deal is to move the church and put a new foundation under it we’re moving it straight across the road this little small road on the other side to a clean site,” said Landers.

This isn’t easy job will take about five months, but time is on their side.

“What we’re doing is saving history,” said Landers.

Totally amazing, totally amazing I’m so glad they’re doing it.

The Augusta Canal Authority is taking the lead funding this operation, but this is not the only cleanup work to be done in this area.

The city and the gas company coming to an agreement to allow the contamination under the city streets here to also be cleaned up.