JENNIE: Cochlear implantation giving hope to the hearing impaired

AUGUSTA, Ga.– Science is making big strides in a vital quality of life issue.

Otologist Dr. Mohammed Syetti & Dr. Sarah King from MCG Audiology Associates.

Two hearing specialists from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University… Dr. Mohammad Seyyedi, an Otologist and Dr. Sarah King, Director of Audiology, explain how new cochlear implants could have hearing-impared people hearing all the time.

And 10-year-old Andrew Douglas got his first hearing aids at age 2… and his first cochlear implant at age 7. He and his mom, Beth, talk about how Andrew’s life has changed since the implants.

