SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Teacher associations across the state of the South Carolina say they will speak to lawmakers about how to get raises back into the budget.

The governor did not include any in his budget for the next fiscal year.

Several districts do not have enough or cannot keep teachers.

The turnover rate is 11 percent every year statewide.

Members of teacher associations say they will meet with the house and way means committee and the state senate.