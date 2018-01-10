Suspect photographed in vehicle theft at Cushman’s RV and Truck Repair

WJBF Staff Published: Updated:

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Columbia County police now have a face behind a robbery at a local body shop last week.

The man pictured above reportedly bought gas for one of the stolen vehicles at a Flying J gas station just 45 miles from Cushman’s.

The stolen vehicles were later caught by tag readers on I-85 SB in Troupe County, Ga. shortly after midnight on Thursday, January 4th.

If you have any information, please contact the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800.

