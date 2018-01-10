Suspect sought in Columbia County car break-ins

WJBF Staff Published:

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – Investigators are searching for a man suspected of breaking into multiple vehicles in Columbia County.

Just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were called to Riverside Park in reference to two vehicles broken into, both with a busted out passenger side window.

Purses were taken from both vehicles.

One victim alerted authorities when she received a call from her bank teller her that her card was being used at the Kroger in Evans.

The suspect reportedly used the card to buy a pre-paid Mastercard gift card for $500 and a drink. He attempted to buy another card for the same amount but was denied.

If you have any information on the suspect pictured above, please call the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office at 706-541-2800

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s