Suspects sought in Aiken credit card fraud

WARRENVILLE, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects connected to a credit card fraud case.
On September 16th, the three suspects pictured above used a stolen credit card at the Family Dollar on Augusta Road in Warrenville.
They reportedly also used it at the Joy Mart and Ye Old-Grocery Store that same day.
The suspects are described as 2 White males, one wearing a white tank top and the other wearing shirt with no sleeves, sunglasses and blue jeans. The third suspect is a White female with a multicolor stripped shirt.
If you have any information, please call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372.
