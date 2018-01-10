WJBF Scholar Athlete: Washington County’s Ansley Ogden

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WJBF) — Ansley Ogden is one of the top student-athletes at Washington County High School.

She’s spent the past four years as a competition and football cheerleader, as well as a member of the active dance team. She’s also in the top ten in her class academically, and she’s been on the “A” honor roll every year. Ogden said her passion and energy for wanting to have success comes from her family.

“They just always inspired me, and told me that anything I want to do is possible and I can do it if I just set my mind to it and strive for it,” Ogden said.

“I’m proud of her academics,” Ansley’s mother, Renee Ogden, said. “She works hard, and she tries hard. We’re just proud of her all around.”

Ogden is also a role model for her teammates.

“The underclassmen look to her,” Washington County cheerleading coach, Melissa Andrews, said. “She gives them that encouragement when they need it, and her energy is contagious.”

Ogden said she plans to attend the University of Georgia where she will major in biology.