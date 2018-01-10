Woman arrested in suspected North Augusta arson

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – One woman is behind bars after allegedly burning down the home she shared with her partner.

Aiken County Deputies along with Belvedere Fire Department crews responded to a home on Frances Drive in North Augusta just after 3 p.m. on Wednesday in reference to a fire.

Upon arrival, deputies were told by witnesses that a person was seen running from the home when the windows blew out during the fire.

Earlier in the day at 11:30 a.m., deputies were called to the home in reference to a disturbance, where the caller told them that she and her domestic partner had been arguing. During the argument, her partner threatened to burn the house down.

Investigators determined the person running from the home after the fire was 39-year-old Emily Coatney.

She was later found and taken into custody at Papa Johns on Edgefield Road.

Coatney is facing charges of Arson 2nd Degree with other charges forthcoming.