AIKEN (WJBF) – Aiken Public Safety being recognized for a very brave act.

The department received the Compassionate Action Award from PETA.

Officers responded to a truck fire on Whiskey Road in the Kroger parking lot on New Year’s Day.

Police rescued basset hound mix from the backseat, named Bella.

The 7-year-old dog was unresponsive, but they quickly gave her oxygone with a k-9 mask, before rushing her to the vet.

The animal is expected to be okay.