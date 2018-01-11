Commissioner says mall vote isn’t anti-mayor

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – An Augusta commissioner says the opposition to Regency Mall for an arena, is based on “personalities” and not policy.

Commissioners have twice rejected approving Regency Mall as the site of a new arena, and Commissioner Marion Williams says those voting against the site are doing it to oppose Mayor Hardie Davis who is a strong supporter.

“Has nothing to do with the Mayor. What you have to do is figure out simple economics. Is it feasible, is it worthy? And no one has even come up with numbers, and that’s what you got to look at before you invest, you have to have numbers up front,” says Commissioner Wayne Guilfoyle.

‘So yours was an economic vote, not a vote against the mayor?’

“No”, said Guilfoyle.

The proposal to select the mall as the site for the new arena is scheduled to go back before commissioners next Tuesday.