AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – An icon of Augusta politics has died.

Doug Barnard Jr. dead Thursday night at the age of 95.

Congressman Doug Barnard represented Georgia’s 10th-district in the House of Representatives from 1977 to 1993.

Before that, he was an attorney and banker and served during World War Two.

Route 56 to Augusta Regional Airport now bears his name.