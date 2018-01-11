Georgia lawmakers debate campus sexual assault bill

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-Georgia lawmakers are taking a closer look at a bill that could change the way that colleges and universities report campus sexual assault. House bill 51 requires that colleges and universities report assault to law enforcement. However, some would argue that it would discourage victims from coming forward.

Augusta University partners with Rape Crisis and Sexual Assault services to offer alternative options for victims who may feel uncomfortable reporting sexual assault.

“I think they need to have all of the information and that way they can make a decision about what they want to do. If they want to come and make a report then we would be there to support them through that. If they want to come and just have evidence collected and not have to deal with law enforcement that’s ok too, we can help facilitate that.” said Charlotte Murton.

The state Senate committee has voted to move the bill to the Senate Judiciary committee after it failed last year.For more information on the Rape Crisis and Sexual assault services visit http://rapecrisisaugusta.org

 

 

 

