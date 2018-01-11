New industrial park coming to Columbia County

Published:
Columbia County logo graphic
Columbia County logo graphic

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The Development Authority of Columbia County has announced plans to build a new industrial park in the county this year.

The Development Authority recently bought 271.9 acres of land at Exit 183 on I-20 between Appling and Harlem.

The first tenant of the new park will be Club Car, LLC, occupying a 556,686 square foot warehouse.

The location of the park was driven by the Vision 2035 Plan.

Ron Cross, Chairman of Columbia County Board of Commissioners, stated “The Development Authority and the County Commission of Columbia County have long pursued clean industry and have had great success with the Horizon South Industrial Park. That success has made it mandatory to seek additional space for future industry. This announcement of a new site near the intersection of I-20 and Harlem-Appling Highway is a tremendous benefit to the future of Columbia County. The access and convenience of this location makes it an ideal spot for a variety of business and industry. The expertise and perseverance of Robbie Bennett and the Development Authority is to be highly commended. Congratulations folks!!”

 

