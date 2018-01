SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Raleigh and Greenville police and firefighters are paying homage to a little boy killed in a fire.

It happened in McCormick county last week.

James Raugh was one of four victims who died in the incident.

He really wanted to become a firefighter.

So officers and firefighters put “J. Raugh” on their jackets, making him an honorary firefighter.

James, his 2 siblings, his father Nathan and their dog died of smoke inhalation in that fire. They reportedly died in their sleep.