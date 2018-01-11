Suspect sought in Redds Branch Road shooting

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – One man is on the run after a shooting that left one woman in the hospital.

Aiken County Deputies responded to a home on Redds Branch Road on Wednesday just after 2 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, investigators found a woman with a gunshot wound to her left leg. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Robert Teeter, a resident of the home, told deputies that while he was in the back yard, 18-year-old Elijah Bagwell drove up to the home in a white Ford F150 with three unidentified black male suspects.

Teeter and the suspects got into an argument leading him to tell his mother to call 911.

Bagwell and the three other suspects then got in their truck, fired several shots into the home and left.

The shots fired struck Teeter’s wife and the family dog.

Bagwell is now wanted for Attempted Murder. Other charges could be forthcoming.

If anyone has any information on Bagwell or the three other subjects, please contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372

Callers may remain anonymous.