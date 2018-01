Aiken, SC (WJBF) – One person has died after they were hit by a truck in Aiken County.

It happened around 8pm Wednesday along US 78 right outside of Aiken.

Police say the pedestrian was walking along the road when they were hit.

The victim was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where they died from their injuries.

Their name has not yet been released.

No word on if any charges will be filed.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is heading up the investigation.