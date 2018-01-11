‘Truckers Against Trafficking’ join in fight against to end modern day slavery in South Carolina

Related Coverage Human Trafficking Task Force unveils new website to connect victims and anti-trafficking advocates in South Carolina

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Truckers against Trafficking joined in the fight to end South Carolina’s fastest growing crime, human sex trafficking.

Atlanta, Georgia and Charlotte, North Carolina rank as top hubs of human sex trafficking. Right between both cities is the Palmetto State, which has started to feel the negative effects of modern-day slavery.

“We are actually seeing a lot of trafficking, we are seeing it even in Aiken,” said Cumbee Center Executive Director Susan Selden.

Dozens of state agencies from law enforcement to lawmakers have joined in the fight against human sex trafficking. The newest is “Truckers against Trafficking,” a huge move for the state towards combating crime.

“When you look at the state, interstates around the country, you look at the trucking plazas many of the trafficking victims are pimped out at these locations and it is the truckers that are on the front lines that are going to be able to see this.” South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said.

The Attorney General, who heads the state’s Human Trafficking Task Force, hopes this training will teach truckers how to respond and help law enforcement breakup trafficking rings.

Still, saving victims is only the beginning. Selden says it’s what comes after victims are removed from trafficking that will make the biggest difference and right now the state just doesn’t have all the resources.

“The unfortunate thing is many of these victims will go back,” Selden told WJBF NewsChannel 6. “We don’t have the type of shelter they need, we have a 60 day emergency stay shelter and they need more ongoing shelter. More of a transition house.”

If you are someone who is interested in learning how to spot the signs of trafficking the Cumbee Center To Assist Abused Persons is hosting a trafficking seminar.

“My Body is not a Commodity: The Impact of Human Trafficking” is happening on Friday, April 20, 2018 at the Municipal Building in North Augusta.

