Woman battling cervical cancer wants others to learn from her story

Augusta, GA (WJBF)—Cervical cancer claims the lives of hundreds of thousands of women each year. January is Cervical Cancer Awareness month.

We talked to the Director of Gynecological Oncology at the Georgia Cancer Center, Dr. Sharad Ghamande. He explains that cervical cancer is common.

“Every hour, a woman in the United States is diagnosed with Cervical Cancer,” says Dr. Ghamandi. “Every 2 hours, somebody dies of Cervical Cancer.”

He continued by sharing the global statistics, which are even more drastic. There are roughly 500,000 women newly diagnosed each year and about 300,000 deaths. Dr. Ghamandi adds that at any given moment, there are 2.3 million women with active cervical cancer.

“Despite all these horrible statistics, a really preventable disease because of 2 things,” says Dr. Ghamande.

First, he says is the pap-smear test. Dr. Ghamande describes it as “the best test in the world,” because it is relatively cheap and effective. The second area he points to are the three vaccines designed to prevent cervical cancer.

Cynthia Frazier is currently battling cervical cancer. She encourages all women to get tested every three years like recommended.

“If I could turn back the hands of time, things would probably be different,” Frazier says.

Frazier says she knows she did not do all she could have to protect herself so now she wants other women to learn from her story.

“Go get checked because you don’t know, you can’t see on the inside of your body,” Frazier explains. “You can see a sore on the outside of your body, but you can’t see anything on the inside of your body. Once you get checked, you know what’s going on on the inside.”

Frazier says her family is what pushes her to keep fighting for her health.