Adoption specials Saturday at Aiken County Animal Shelter

Some of the dogs and cats available for adoption View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Nell, one of the dogs available for adoption at the Aiken County Animal Shelter's special adoption event Saturday. Bella Coco Katla and Cordella Myrtle

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The Aiken County Animal Shelter, along with Friends Of The Animal Shelter (FOTAS), will kick off the new year with a special adoption event during which some dogs and cats will be available with no adoption fee.

The “New Year 2018” event will be held Saturday, January 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thanks to FOTAS supporters who have sponsored certain animals through donations, those select dogs and cats will be available with no adoption fees.

Non-sponsored dogs and puppies will be just $18. Non-sponsored cats and kittens are only $8. Saturday’s celebration will also feature refreshments and free leashes for dog adopters and free carriers for cat adopters.

“This event is a way for us to celebrate the start of a new year, which we expect will be very exciting with the opening of our wellness center; the continued success of our Have a Heart, Save a Heart program, which pays for the treatment of heartworm positive dogs; the building momentum of our TNR (trap-neuter-release) program for community cats; and other projects to come,” said FOTAS President Jennifer Miller.

Officials say the Aiken County Animal Shelter and FOTAS worked together to help save more than 4,000 animals in 2017. They say a major reason for the greater number of animals being saved is the strong animal advocacy of FOTAS and its donors. This year, FOTAS started funding the treatment of heartworm positive dogs and FOTAS and the ACAS stepped up its TNR program for community cats. FOTAS also is using social media to find homes for dogs and cats that aren’t adopted locally.

For more information visit the FOTAS Aiken Facebook page or call the Aiken County Animal Shelter at (803) 642-1537.

WHAT: “New Year 2018” Special Adoption Event

WHEN: Saturday, January 13th, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

WHERE: Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road, Aiken, South Carolina