Brittany’s House of Elegance tells us what’s in style this prom season

Prom season will be here before we know it. Find out what styles are in from our style expert Brittany in this segment of The Dish.

More about Brittany’s House of Elegance:

108 Davis Road

Martinez, GA 30907

Brittany’s House of Elegance is a locally owned business that has been operating in Martinez, GA for 18 years. We specialize in giving young women confidence through the ultimate prom experience. In addition to prom formals, we also offer women’s clothing and formals, including Mother of the Bride at our flagship location, Brittany, located on Furys Ferry Road. Brittany’s House of Elegance is Augusta’s premier destination for the most sought after styles and fresh trends!