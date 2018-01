HONOLULU, HAWAII (WJBF Sports) — Aiken native Kevin Kisner made good on his National Championship bet Thursday afternoon. The former Georgia Bulldog wore an Alabama jersey during his walk along the 17th hole at the Sony Open after losing a bet on the title game winner with Alabama grad and playing partner Justin Thomas.

Afterwards, the two signed the jersey and Kisner now is auctioning it off with the proceeds benefiting the Kisner Foundation. Click here to bid on the jersey.