“Out There…Somewhere”: Life imitates art at the library

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Libraries are places for arts and letters, libraries are full of books and literature is art.

And of course some of the literature at the library included books about art.

Literature and art are a big part of our lives and it’s said “life imitates art.”

And you know who said life imitates art? It was Oscar Wilde and you can get an Oscar Wilde book here too

Real good television can be considered art and you know what real good television was? Jerry Seinfeld.

Tina Rae Floyd works in the Georgia Heritage room at the library, she knows about arts and letters, not as much about TV comedies.

Are you a Seinfeld fan?

“I’m not but my husband is,” says Tina.

Her husband probably loved this one where Jerry’s friend George is in the book store and gets in trouble for taking a book into the bathroom

“Did you take that book into the bathroom?” said the clerk

“What do you want to hear?” answered George.

It’s a funny episode, but here at the Augusta Public Library, it’s a work of non-fiction. If you had that art book, if you had that Oscar Wilde book, if you had that Seinfeld book…it’s not going in here.

Life imitates Seinfeld at the library. No books in the bathroom.

“Exactly”, said Tina.

Because?

“Again, want to keep them clean”, she answered.

Not that there’s anything wrong with that.

“You can’t do it, you can’t do it,” said library patron, Crystal Thomas.

You’ve never done it?

“Uh-uh,” Crystal said.

Not once?

‘No not ever,” she said with a laugh.

Out There Somewhere in Augusta, George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6