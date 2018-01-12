One person dead in fatal accident in McDuffie County

McDUFFIE COUNTY (WJBF) – One person is dead and another in the hospital after a deadly accident in McDuffie County.

It happened just after 6:30 Friday morning on GA 43.

Officials say 20-year-old William Bonner did not stay in his lane, crossed over and collided with an oncoming black Honda Civic.

The driver of the Civic was taken to University Hospital-McDuffie County where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not been released.

Bonner was taken to Augusta University Medical Center. No word on his condition.

No word on if any charges will be filed.