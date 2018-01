AIKEN (WJBF) – A second suspect wanted for attempted murder, now off the streets.

27-year-old Reihn Jennings was wanted for a shooting that happened Tuesday night at the Horizon Gas Station on York Street in Aiken.

He’s facing three counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime and Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol.

He was arrested in Greenville, South Carolina.

The first suspect, Leo Byrd, had already been arrested in connection with this same shooting.