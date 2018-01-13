Aiken County Sheriff’s Office investigating shooting in Wagener

Wagener, SC (WJBF)- The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the suspect(s) who shot a man Friday night in Wagener.

Someone called 911 at 7:40 pm, reporting a person had been shot.

When deputies arrived to 18 Pine Street, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to the arm, stomach and foot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, in stable condition, for medical treatment.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, investigators are asking you to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.