Annual breakfast to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The 21st Annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Unity Breakfast is set to kick off Monday, January 15.

The Phi H. Waring Memorial Education Foundation and the members of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc., Alpha Chi Lambda Chapter are hosting the event.

The breakfast will honor the life of Dr. King, as well a citizen or community organization that has worked throughout the preceding year to make Dr. King’s “dream, a reality” by promoting brotherhood/sisterhood, racial justice and racial harmony.

The Lee N. Beard Humanitarian Award will also be given to a citizen or organization, who have been outstanding citizens or humanitarians throughout the year.

The Honorable Kellie Kenner McIntyre will be the keynote speaker. NewsChannel 6’s own Dee Griffin is emceeing the event.

It’s happening at 7:30 a.m. in the Oglethorpe Ballroom at the Augusta Marriot and Convention Center Downtown.

Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased at www.alphachilambda1935.org