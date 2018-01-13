Deadline for 8th graders to apply for Aiken Scholars Academy quickly approaching

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The deadline for 8th graders interested in Aiken Scholars Academy is quickly approaching.

There is less than a week left for students to apply to the county’s newest high school experience beginning next fall.

Aiken Scholars Academy is a 4 year high school program that will be located on the University of South Carolina Aiken campus. It will give students the opportunity to earn their high school diploma and two years of college credits all completed within 4 years.

Only 50 students will be accepted per year.

The application deadline is Friday, January 19th, 2018.

For more information about the program or how to apply

