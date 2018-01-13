Riverfront YMCA hosts grand opening

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Working out on the river is now an option for members of the YMCA.

Hundreds of people checked out the new Family YMCA location on the Riverfront during the grand opening Saturday afternoon.

The gym moved from Broad Street to a space in the Unisys building. The Y has had a presence in downtown Augusta since 1923. The President and CEO, Danny McConnell, says the location along the river is a unique place.

“We are extremely excited about what is happening downtown,” McConnel told NewsChannel 6. “There are so many good things: Cyber University is just three blocks down. New restaurants are opening up, and hotels are coming. The YMCA has this beautiful spot right here on the river. It’s unique for us.”

The new location doesn’t have a pool.

Those looking to start their new years gym resolution can join the YMCA for just one dollar in January, and be sure to drop by anytime and take a tour of the new facility.