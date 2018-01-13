USC Aiken online Bachelor’s degree ranks among top 100 in nation

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – The University of South Carolina Aiken’s online Bachelor’s degree has earned the institution a spot in the top 100 in the nation.

University Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan says the recognition by U.S. News is important.

In a press release sent to NewsChannel 6 Jordan said:

“It’s another testament to our expert faculty and staff who continually find unique and engaging ways – leveraging all the resources available, including technology – to help students achieve their educational goals. Online programs such as ours provide students a convenient alternative that allows them to earn a bachelor’s degree. This approach fits into their lifestyles, which may include jobs and other demanding responsibilities.”

USC Aiken and Charleston Southern University were the only schools in South Carolina to make the list.

In addition to the RN-BSN completion program, USC Aiken’s online degree programs, offered through Palmetto College, are:

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Accounting

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Management

Bachelor of Arts in Special Education

