14-year old dies after stealing and crashing mother’s car in Aiken County

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C.- A 14-year old girl is dead after a single car accident in Aiken County.

It happened around midnight along Mount Buelah Road near Colbert Bridge Road.

Investigators say Anaya Brown was driving her mother’s 2001 Buick Century without her mother’s permission when she crossed the road and slammed into a tree.

Anaya was wearing her seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation and toxicology results are pending.

