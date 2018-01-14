21-year old dies in Barnwell County car crash

BARNWELL, S.C. (WJBF) – One person is dead after a car accident in Barnwell County.

The coroner says 21-year old Collin Carroll of Patterson Mill Road in Barnwell was pronounced dead around 2:45 am, Sunday, after the vehicle he was a passenger in rolled over near the intersection of Joey Zorn Blvd. and Harris Road in Barnwell.

The coroner says Carroll was not wearing his seatbelt.

The reason for the roll over was not specified by the coroner but NewsChannel 6 is working to gather more information regarding this accident.

The case is under investigation by the Barnwell Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

We will be sure to keep you updated with any new developments as they come into our newsroom.

