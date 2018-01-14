Local woman sleeps in her car overnight, advocating for homeless women

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– A local woman is taking on the cold and sleeping in her car overnight, and not because she has to. It is all to raise awareness about what it is like for homeless women and children in the CSRA.

Renee Reynolds puts it like like this: “It was awful…And I did not expect it to be that bad.”

Reynolds has called her car home for the past two nights.

“Homeless women and children are the invisible homeless population,” She told NewsChannel 6’s Samantha Williams.

That is why Reynolds is sleeping in her car and using social media to raise awareness in hopes to tackle the problem.

“One of the last statistics I saw showed that we have about 157 families who are homeless in Augusta,” Reynolds said in one of her Face Book live videos.

Women and children shelters are far and few between in the CSRA, one reason being money. “You also need a specialized staff with specialized training to help with the children,” Reynolds told us. “It’s not as cut and dry as helping homeless men.”

Reynolds and her husband have headed up homeless shelters for nearly a decade. She has seen first-hand how homeless women with children operate due to vulnerability.

“They’re not going to advertise they are homeless. They are not going to just hold up a sign saying ‘Hey can you help me? I am homeless.'”

Reynolds explained one of the biggest fears homeless mothers have: losing their kids to the system because they don’t have a safe place to sleep.

To make the re-enactment as real as possible, she slept with her car and heat off.

“I realized that I was on alert that whole time,” Reynolds admitted. “Then at about 4:15 or 4:30 in the morning, I woke up, and I was so cold, I had to make a decision to either go home or turn on my car.”

Reynolds told me she doesn’t have all of the resources to change this problem in our area– but she does have training.

If you are interested in helping our homeless neighbors contact Renee by visiting their website. CLICK HERE FOR LINK.