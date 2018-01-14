Man dies in Windsor Spring Road shooting

Richmond County, Ga. (WJBF) – Authorities in Richmond County are looking into a fatal shooting.

It happened Sunday at 6:17 p.m. at Richmond Villas Apartments on Windsor Spring Road in Hephzibah.

That’s where the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office tells us they found 27-year-old Frank Thompson Jr. with a gunshot wound.

Thompson was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries at 7:09 p.m.

His body will go to the GBI Crime Lab for an autopsy.

We don’t have any information yet on who may be behind the shooting, but stay with NewsChannel 6 as we work to get your more details.