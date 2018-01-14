Scholarship application honoring a boy gone too soon now open

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s that time… High school seniors are applying for college.

The “Live Like #25” scholarship application is now open to area senior athletes to help out financially.

The scholarship is in memory of 17-year-old Recardell “CJ” Sheppard. In 2014, the Josey High student passed away unexpectedly doing what he loved most: Playing basketball.

Now, the scholarship is set to help local kids live out CJ’s dream of going to college.

“I felt like, as a community, we didn’t do enough to honor this child’s legacy. he was a great child. He was wanted by many schools. He was a kid… I have to keep saying that: He was a kid anybody in this city would have been proud to call their son,” Monique Braswell, Chairman of the “Live Like #25” scholarship, said.

At least ten $1500 scholarships will be given out this spring. No essay is required to apply– The foundation focuses on attendance and discipline records, along with references and an interview.

The deadline is March 9th.

You can get the application from your school guidance counselor or email Monique Braswell: mrsbras@gmail.com