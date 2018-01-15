2018: The year of “Dreams Becoming Reality”

Waynesboro, GA (WJBF)—The year of “Dreams Becoming Reality”—that is what one local mayor titled 2018.

On Monday, Waynesboro Mayor Gregory Carswell Jr. shared his appreciation for what Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did to set the stage for his dream of becoming the Mayor of Waynesboro. Mayor Carswell also explained how his office is willing to help people achieve their own dreams. On Monday, he announced his proclamation that 2018 be named the year of “Dreams Becoming Reality.”

“Whether your dream is to increase business growth, open a business in Waynesboro, finish your education, gain more wealth, get out of poverty, or reach your goals,” Mayor Carswell says the city wants to help you achieve any one of these things.

He praised Waynesboro’s talented city leaders, church groups, non-profit organizations and more that are set up to help their community reach its highest potential. The mayor encouraged the crowd to reach out to city leaders to facilitate connections and open up opportunities.

“We want you to know that you have a city and a county that is backing you. I’m not necessarily talking about spending money, but I’m saying we’ll put you with some people that know what to do and how to do it,” said Mayor Carswell.

The mayor urged the crowed to utilize what they have been given. “If you don’t utilize what you have, you can’t expect to get anywhere,” Mayor Carswell said.

One of those people he referenced was Kenya Sullivan-Crumbley. She helped found an organization called B.R.I.D.G.E, which stands for Building Responsible Individuals and Developing Greater Examples. They help kids reach their highest potential by showing them who they are capable of becoming. For example, each year they take a group of students to Georgia’s Capitol to learn from their representative.

“What we’re building them to be is the next leaders. The next future leaders,” says Sullivan-Crumbley.

Standing with him at the podium on Monday, the mayor had more adults like Sullivan-Crumbley as inspiration.

“These are different people that either have achieved dreams that they set out to achieve or they’re working on them now,” said Mayor Carswell as he referenced the group by his side.

The mayor also had children up with him. “I want them to be a part of history,” he said. “And know that you can achieve whatever you set your mind to.”

Mayor Carswell handed out framed copies of his proclamation to various members in the crowd, both children and adults. He encouraged the recipients to use the plaques as motivation to achieve their dreams in 2018.