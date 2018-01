AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A service will be held Monday to celebrate the life of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

The 31st Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Celebration will be held at Abilene Baptist Church in Augusta.

The event will begin at 11 a.m. with a musical celebration, followed by a service at noon.

It is open to the public.

Abilene Baptist Church is located at the intersection of Washington road and Columbia road.